Meridian Architectural Trust hosts monthly Lunch and Learn

By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Civil rights landmarks are all over the city of Meridian.

At this month’s Lunch and Learn, ways to save and restore this historic architecture were highlighted.

The Meridian Architectural Trust wanted to give an opportunity for the city to learn about these buildings and the significance they have in the community.

It was held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 16. This church is known for its history with the civil rights community and the people who once attended.

“So what’s special is that we’re we’re talking specifically about one of our meridian landmarks, and we’re going into the history of the church and the school as well as what civil rights were involved here such as James Chaney who was killed in the 1964 in Philadelphia he actually went to school here and was a altar boy at Saint joseph’s Church up until ninth grade,” said Chairperson for Lunch and Learn, Tracy Towner.

The next Lunch and Learn will be at the Church of the Mediator on Tuesday, September 13.

