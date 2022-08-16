MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported

Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park...
Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments Monday.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday.

MPD said Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments after the robbery was reported.

Carlisle is charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston arrived Friday...
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra...
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Biscuit found at Meridian Red Lobster.
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.

Latest News

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin addresses his team during NCAA college football practice,...
Kiffin, Ole Miss leaning on transfers to keep winning going
The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton...
VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony
Lunch and Learn
Meridian Architectural Trust hosts monthly Lunch and Learn
FILE - A historical marker is pictured on Dec. 10, 2009, that denotes the childhood home of...
Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace in Tupelo