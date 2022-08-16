MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday.

MPD said Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments after the robbery was reported.

Carlisle is charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.

