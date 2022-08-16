Mrs. Rosie Mae Jordan Hairston

Funeral services for Mrs. Rosie Jordan Hairston will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home OP Chapel with Rev. Diane Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Hairston, 94, of Meridian, who died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Hospital. A Viewing will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10:00 to 12:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home OP Chapel.

