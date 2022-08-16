Graveside services for Ms. Ruth Johnson will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Lauderdale. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Johnson, 49, of Meridian, who died Monday, August 8, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing will take place Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

