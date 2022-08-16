Ms. Marietta Lane Curry

Marietta Lane Curry
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Services for Ms. Marietta Lane Curry of Decatur will be held 11 am Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Clarke Venable Baptist Church with burial in the Decatur Cemetery. Rev. Mark Vincent and Dr. Billy Williams will officiate.

Visitation will be held 10 am – 11 am, Saturday at the church.

Ms. Curry, 68, of Decatur died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Jaquith Nursing Home in Whitfield.

The special love of her life was her granddaughters.

She loved teaching and spent most of her spare time reading. She taught 11th grade History and 12th grade Economics. She retired from Jackson Academy.

Being very interested in school activities, she organized proms, homecoming courts and student council each year. She also looked forward to taking groups of students to Washington every year. Ms. Curry proctored ACT testing and was an after school counselor for elementary students.

Her favorite college was Mississippi State University.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Brianne McAlilly and husband Matthew of Madison

2 Sons: Jason Curry of Jackson and Evan Curry (Emily) of Hattiesburg

2 Granddaughters: Marley McAlilly of Madison and Alanna Wall of Madison

1 Grandson: Calvin Curry of Hattiesburg

Mother: Virginia Ethridge of Decatur

1 Sister: Kay Scott (Jeff) of Mendenhall

1 Niece: Ginger Harmon (James) of Anniston, AL

1 Nephew: Guy Rawson (Lacey) of Collinsville

Ms. Curry was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Richard C. Ethridge and one sister, Janet Ethridge.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Most Read

JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston arrived Friday...
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for A Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra...
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Biscuit found at Meridian Red Lobster.
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.

Latest News

Ms. Ruth Johnson
Mr. Douglas D. Gibson
Mr. Ronnie Christopher Haynes
Mrs. Rosie Mae Jordan Hairston