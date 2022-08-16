Services for Ms. Marietta Lane Curry of Decatur will be held 11 am Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Clarke Venable Baptist Church with burial in the Decatur Cemetery. Rev. Mark Vincent and Dr. Billy Williams will officiate.

Visitation will be held 10 am – 11 am, Saturday at the church.

Ms. Curry, 68, of Decatur died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Jaquith Nursing Home in Whitfield.

The special love of her life was her granddaughters.

She loved teaching and spent most of her spare time reading. She taught 11th grade History and 12th grade Economics. She retired from Jackson Academy.

Being very interested in school activities, she organized proms, homecoming courts and student council each year. She also looked forward to taking groups of students to Washington every year. Ms. Curry proctored ACT testing and was an after school counselor for elementary students.

Her favorite college was Mississippi State University.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Brianne McAlilly and husband Matthew of Madison

2 Sons: Jason Curry of Jackson and Evan Curry (Emily) of Hattiesburg

2 Granddaughters: Marley McAlilly of Madison and Alanna Wall of Madison

1 Grandson: Calvin Curry of Hattiesburg

Mother: Virginia Ethridge of Decatur

1 Sister: Kay Scott (Jeff) of Mendenhall

1 Niece: Ginger Harmon (James) of Anniston, AL

1 Nephew: Guy Rawson (Lacey) of Collinsville

Ms. Curry was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Richard C. Ethridge and one sister, Janet Ethridge.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.