Severe thunderstorms move into the area later this evening

Heavy rainfall and damaging winds are likely
Heavy rainfall and damaging winds are likely
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Tuesday. We are currently under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for majority of the viewing area. Rain moves in as we near the 3PM hour today. Showers and storms last close to 9pm tonight. If you have any evening plans you will need to carry your umbrella. Heavy rainfall is expected along with damaging winds being the primary threat.

The heat is also a concern for today. Heat exhaustion is possible with heat indices reaching over 100 degree. So, be sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. However, a slight cool-down is in sight when a cold front passes through on Thursday.

Today's Weather -Avaionia Smith - August 16th, 2022
Today's Weather -Avaionia Smith - August 16th, 2022
Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for Updates
First Alert: Severe storms possible Tuesday & it’ll be a scorcher
Level 1: Marginal Risk
Today parts of the viewing area are under a low-end threat for severe weather
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 15th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 15th, 2022