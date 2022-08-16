Severe thunderstorms move into the area later this evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Tuesday. We are currently under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for majority of the viewing area. Rain moves in as we near the 3PM hour today. Showers and storms last close to 9pm tonight. If you have any evening plans you will need to carry your umbrella. Heavy rainfall is expected along with damaging winds being the primary threat.

The heat is also a concern for today. Heat exhaustion is possible with heat indices reaching over 100 degree. So, be sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. However, a slight cool-down is in sight when a cold front passes through on Thursday.

