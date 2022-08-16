Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN

We have less than three weeks until the college football season kicks off on September 3. So as we look forward to that date, let’s scope out the quarterback position battles at our three Division 1 schools. There is definitely a quarterback fight in Oxford, while in Hattiesburg and Starkville the battles are for the No. 2 spot. Southern Mississippi second-year head coach Will Hall is probably going to ride the arm of Taylorsville native Ty Keyes, while Mississippi State coach Mike Leach will go with the proven experience of Brandon’s Will Rogers. Keyes, a redshirt freshman, will have junior Trey Lowe and Hernando’s freshman Zack Wilcher behind him. Rogers will have Sawyer Robertson right behind him at MSU. Does Ole Miss have a two-way battle between USC transfer Jaxson Dart and Starkville native Luke Altmyer? Head coach Lane Kiffin might not agree that there is. He told the media that junior Kinkead Dent looked the best of the three at Saturday’s scrimmage. The Rebel leader could wait until after a couple of games are played or maybe even as late as the first SEC game on October 1 to determine his top quarterback. The Rebels came in at No. 24 in the USA Today coaches preseason poll.

Looking around the SEC, we see that the league has some very good quarterbacks with a lot of Mississippi flavor. Former Saint Stanislaus football star Myles Brennan is in the hunt at LSU. The fifth-year senior may have the cards stacked against him as he was running the second team in the last scrimmage. Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier seem to be alternating running the first team offense. Another Mississippi tie to the LSU quarterback situation is true freshman Walker Howard from St. Moore High School in Lafayette. His dad Jamie is a Laurel native who played for the Tigers during the Curley Hallman era. In Fayetteville, North Panola star K.J. Jefferson is returning to lead the Razorbacks offense in 2022. Up in Columbia, Missouri, Oxford native Jack Abraham is trying to break through a four-way battle for the University of Missouri Tigers. At this time, it looks as if he is losing ground. Sophomore Brady Cook was named the Tiger starter for their opening game. Abraham is in his seventh year of eligibility after battling a serious concussion issue last football season at Mississippi State. Over in Alabama, Bruce Young is presently pretty much set with Jalen Milroe as backup. Ty Simpson, who played at Westview High School in Martin and was the 2021 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year is expected to be QB3. Simpson’s dad, Jason, the longtime head football coach at Tennessee-Martin, is an Ellisville native.

High school football is back. The MSHAA will have scrimmages this weekend before regular season competition the following week. Last year’s No. 1 team in the state Greenville Christian fell to Madison Ridgeland Academy, 42-6, in their season opener last week. The 3-A school routed MRA last season and also downed 6A schools Hartfield, Jackson Academy, Jackson Prep and Oak Grove, who was ranked No.1 in 2021. The Saints lost 18 players to the colleges from that 2021 team. On a sober note, former USM baseball coach Corky Palmer died this past week at 68. The Hattiesburg native led the Golden Eagles to their only College World Series appearances in his final season of coaching in 2009. The former Golden Eagle catcher led USM to eight NCAA postseason appearances in his 12 years leading the Golden Eagles baseball program. He also led Meridian Community College to 408 wins in his tenure with the Eagles, including three trips to the NJCAA World Series.

Brookhaven’s Chris Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish last week using a trotline on the Mississippi River near Natchez setting a state record by three pounds. Brandon’s Eugene Cronley earlier set a state record by reeling in a 131- pound blue catfish on the Mississippi River near Natchez in April. Mississippi fishing records are separated into three categories rod and reel, trophy and fly- fishing.

