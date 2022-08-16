VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home.

The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking them all for the escort.

“They could’ve just gone to the Newton County line and got off there at Chunky. Instead, they escorted us all the way to Meridian, to the site itself. So you know that’s that’s something wonderful that a sheriff would actually do, to allow his people to go outside of the county,” said Judge Advocate General Richard Lancaster.

The VFW is also planning on presenting certificates to the Meridian Police Department and the Meridian Fire Department for their assistance Aug. 22.

