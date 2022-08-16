Woman assaults partner, dog, stranger in parking lot during bizarre attack, police say

A Vermont woman faces multiple charges after a bizarre incident at a quick stop in Bradford. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont is facing multiple assault charges following what state police call a bizarre attack at a gas station Saturday evening.

According to Vermont State Police, 21-year-old Kelsey Farias assaulted her partner multiple times with a tire iron and tried to run over her partner twice with a car.

During the attack, Farias also assaulted her dog, police said.

Police said Farias also ran toward a “random woman” in the parking lot of the Jiffy Mart, ripped out her hair, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground.

Farias was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest, animal cruelty, simple assault, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. She is being held without bond.

