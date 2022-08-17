Ag. Commissioner discusses the Expansion of “Genuine Mississippi Program”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Food shortages, food security, and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the August 17 Rotary Club meeting.

The Mississippi commissioner of agriculture, Andy Gipson, was today’s speaker for the rotary club.

The commissioner was very enthusiastic about what Mississippi has to offer the world. Whether that be products grown or products made. If it was produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.

“Our new program, Genuine Mississippi Program, where we’re promoting everything grown, raised, crafted, and made in the Magnolia state. I talked to a potential member here today that’s manufacturing soap here in Mississippi. They qualify, and anyone who has a business with a Mississippi product farm product or any other product that’s made in Mississippi, we want to help promote them with our Genuine Mississippi Program,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

The Genuine Mississippi program is something that Gipson wants every business in Mississippi to be a part of.

The Commissioner also spoke about how the entire world is suffering from food shortages and food security. Gipson says that with inflation and the pressure on the workforce, the world is struggling to keep up with the demand for goods.

Gipson praises the state for staying strong through the COVID-19 pandemic and its ability to bounce back as it did.

