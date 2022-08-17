Aldersgate remembers ‘The King’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a blast from the past as Aldersgate Retirement Community residents put on their best 1950s attire and danced the night away.

In a tribute to Elvis, Aldersgate held a sock hop and reminisced about ‘the good ole days’.

Even Elvis showed up to rock out with the party people and jam to his hit music.

The day was full of fun with a costume contest, antique classic cars, good music and who can forget about the ice cream sundaes?

