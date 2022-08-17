Aldersgate remembers ‘The King’

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a blast from the past as Aldersgate Retirement Community residents put on their best 1950s attire and danced the night away.

In a tribute to Elvis, Aldersgate held a sock hop and reminisced about ‘the good ole days’.

Even Elvis showed up to rock out with the party people and jam to his hit music.

The day was full of fun with a costume contest, antique classic cars, good music and who can forget about the ice cream sundaes?

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
Biscuit found at Meridian Red Lobster.
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2022
Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park...
MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported

Latest News

Students and teachers get creative adjusting to new learning spaces.
Clarkdale students, teachers navigate storm damage in new school year
Corvettes
Local Corvette clubs gear up and hit the road
ALDERSGATE 50S CELEBRATION
ALDERSGATE 50S CELEBRATION
Andy Gipson
Ag. Commissioner discusses the Expansion of “Genuine Mississippi Program”