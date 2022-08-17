City of Meridian Arrest Report August 16, 2022

Robbery

At 12:13 PM on August 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 800 block of 29th Street. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and her car keys were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 11:50 AM on August 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 2:20 AM on August 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1900 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 10:38 AM on August 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5000 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.