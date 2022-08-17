City of Meridian Arrest Report August 16, 2022
Aug. 17, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DYLAN T MORGAN
|1989
|7740 RUSSELL TOPTON RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|OLIVIA R CARAWAY
|1999
|4390 RUSSELL MANOR RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|BRAXTON H HILL
|1997
|6046 HWY 145 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|MICHEAL G DAVIS
|1981
|918 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 12:13 PM on August 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 800 block of 29th Street. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and her car keys were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:50 AM on August 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 2:20 AM on August 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1900 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 10:38 AM on August 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5000 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.