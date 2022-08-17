City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KAYLA JOHNSON2002218 OLYMPIA DR 213 HOMEWOOD, ALASSAULT ON A MINOR
MONTERRIO S ARMSTRONG1999920 42ND AVE 1004 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:13 AM on August 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:34 AM on August 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street.

