City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:13 AM on August 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:34 AM on August 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street.