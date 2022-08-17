Clarkdale students, teachers navigate storm damage in new school year

CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been nearly two weeks since students returned to Clarkdale’s campus and for some, it means adapting.

“We have had a pretty smooth start. It’s always exhausting at the beginning of the year with everybody getting back into a routine,” Clarkdale Elementary School Dr. Angela McHenry said.

Dozens of students and a handful of teachers are starting the new school year in an entirely different way than anticipated.

“We have a math teacher in an art room and we have a quest teacher in a music room. That’s what we’ve had to do,” McHenry explained. “Those rooms are air conditioned, they’re safe and they are roomy enough. We are just making the best of a difficult situation.”

A new year already underway and teachers and students are being creative in their new classroom setting.

“I think things are going to smooth out a lot,” McHenry said. “I don’t have any doubt that we are going to have a good school year because even last year with everything that happened, our students showed a lot of growth and I know they will again.”

Modular classrooms are said to be on the way and should be up and running by mid-September. That would allow renovations to begin on the 300 building.

Last week, the softball team was cleaning up their field so they can practice. They will have to use alternative locations to play their home games.

