Council shifts money, targets repairs

Meridian City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council made budget moves Tuesday night that officials said would help improve several operations.

Council members voted to move more than $420,000 from one part of the budget to another. The bulk of that was $300,000 that will be used to fix the roof at City Hall. Some of the money was taken from unfilled personnel services in various places including the police department. However, this will not have an impact on police operations.

“It was to take care of some shortfalls like the roof in this building,” Mayor Jimmie Smith said. “It rained in here. Apparently, we haven’t been taking care of maintenance like we should and that’s a problem everywhere you see.”

Council also approved the submission of an application for a matching grant to fix the Dentzel Carousel at Highland Park. The carousel is still open for tours, but not rides.

The Council also voted to accept plans to replace a bridge on 34th Street that has been closed since 2017. This will allow for two-way traffic near the Meridian Activity Center.

Council members approved the purchase of radios to make the switch to MSWIN. Fire Chief Jason Collier explained that this is part of the ongoing transition from the current antiquated system to the new one.

The statewide radio network will allow city officers and firefighters to communicate with other first responders from all over Mississippi during an emergency.

