Daily rain chances remain in our forecast through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are in a very unsettled pattern that’ll lead to many of us needed an umbrella each day. Thursday, a stalled frontal boundary in our area will help trigger showers/storms. Friday, an upper-level disturbance and the heat of the day will help to trigger more wet weather, and similar conditions will follow us into the weekend. Even next week, it looks like a frontal boundary will, again, move into our area... sparking more rain chances.

Although maybe inconvenient for our plans, there are benefits to the daily rain potential. Our ground is abnormally dry, so any liquid sunshine we get will definitely help out. Also, the abundant cloud cover helps keep our temps in check. So, expect below average temps in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees Thursday through Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics

We continue to monitor a disturbance that’s soon to move out of the Caribbean Sea into portions of Central America. However, in the coming days, it’s expected to move into the SW Gulf...where it could further develop. Storm Team 11 will keep you posted.

