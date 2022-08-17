Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club

(AP) - Jon Daniels is out as president of baseball operations for the Texas Rangers after 17 years leading the club.

Team owner Ray Davis said Wednesday that Daniels was being relieved of his duties immediately after the decision was made not to renew his contract at the end of this season.

Daniels’ departure came two days after manager Chris Woodward was fired in his fourth season.

Daniels was the youngest general manager ever in the majors when he got the job with the Rangers at age 28 in October 2005. He added the title of president of baseball operations in 2013, and held both titles until Chris Young was brought in as the team’s general manager in December 2020.

“Jon’s accomplishments in his 17 years running our baseball operations department have been numerous. ... His impact on the growth of our player development, scouting, and analytics groups has been immense. Jon has always had the best interests of the Rangers organization in mind on and off the field and in the community,” Davis said. “But the bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the AL West division.”

The Rangers made their only World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, then won AL West titles again in 2015 and 2016. But they are on pace for their sixth consecutive losing record, the franchise’s longest such streak since moving to Texas a half-century ago.

