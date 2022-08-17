Diamond Dreams wins $10,000 prize

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - There are things that go beyond the world of sports and Diamond Dreams is just that.

Neshoba central alumnus Tenly Grisham picked Diamond Dreams for her $1,000 grant after winning the Mississippi softball player of the year award. With that, they were nominated for a $10,000 award, and it was announced that they had won.

Diamond Dreams is a non-profit organization that provides an opportunity for athletes with special needs to play in baseball and softball. For 12 years, the organization has made dreams come true and now they get the recognition they deserve.

Founder of Diamond Dreams Michele Maxey talks about how she found out they won.

“Tenly called me and she actually acted like she was calling about another thing. She was congratulating my daughter on something and she couldn’t get a hold of her and then she said, I’m also calling to congratulate you on the Diamond Dreams, you won the 10,000 dollars and I hate to say this but I was driving and I slammed on the brakes and then I realized oh my gosh I’m in the middle of the road, you gotta keep going. I had chills for several minutes after,” Maxey said.

Grisham has spent the last three years donating her time to the Diamond Dreams organization and she has left her mark with them.

“I think you don’t even realize how many of the kids out here,” said Maxey. I’ve always known Tenly, but when they come out here with softball, how much that they just love it. They love it and when she called, her mom said she never thought of another organization to give it to, I was like ok, that’s pretty cool right there,” she said.

A special congratulations to Diamond Dreams and Tenly for their achievements!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.