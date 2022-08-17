Enterprise preps for Jamboree

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Jamborees are about to start this week as high school football teams and fans get to see what the season is going to look like, and one of those teams is the Enterprise Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs did lose several seniors and have a lot of new players on the team, but the energy still remains. Enterprise is coming off a great season last year as they went on a deep playoff run, but head coach Jimmerson is putting last season behind him and focusing on this team.

“It’s always exciting you know got a new year, new group of guys, new identities got to be formed. “You know we got a great opponent in Scott Central in Taylorsville, so we are going to find out where we are pretty quick,” coach Jimmerson said.

“That last season doesn’t matter at this point and I know that’s easy to say, it’s harder to get through our kids’ head but you know we’re 0-0 and that’s the way we are going to approach it and we’re going to play it one week at a time and try to establish that mentality,” he said.

Enterprise’s Jamboree will be on the August 19th and it will be on the road against Scott Central.

