Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme

FILE - Then-Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Indianapolis, speaks during a joint committee hearing at the...
FILE - Then-Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Indianapolis, speaks during a joint committee hearing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Jan. 6, 2012.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator was sentenced Wednesday to 10 months in prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled money from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign.

The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to a former casino executive led the Indiana Gaming Commission to force the company out of its lucrative ownership of projects for new casinos in Gary and Terre Haute.

Waltz, 48, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty in April to helping route about $40,000 in illegal contributions to his campaign and making false statements to the FBI.

Waltz said during Wednesday’s court hearing that his “greatest regret” was that his actions tarnished his reputation as a public servant, which included 12 years as a state senator representing the southern suburbs of Indianapolis, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Federal prosecutors had requested the 10-month sentence. U.S. District Judge James Sweeney, who also ordered Waltz to pay a fine of $40,500, could have sentenced him to up to five years in prison on each charge.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled Wednesday afternoon for John Keeler, a former top executive of Indianapolis-based Centaur Gaming.

Keeler, a lawyer who was a Republican legislator for 16 years in the 1980s and 90s, pleaded guilty in April to filing a false tax return for claiming as a business expense $41,000 that the casino company paid to a political consultant who, prosecutors say, made the contributions through straw donors.

Centaur Gaming sold two Indiana two horse track casinos to Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp. in 2018 for $1.7 billion. Keeler and longtime Indiana casino heavyweight Rod Ratcliff later led a group that then formed Spectacle Entertainment to buy the Gary casino operation.

The September 2020 indictment of Keeler and Waltz led to Spectacle Entertainment being forced from ownership of Gary and Terre Haute casino projects now run by other companies.

The state gaming commission also raised financial misconduct allegations against Ratcliff, who agreed to give up his state casino license and exit the gambling industry. Ratcliff has not faced any criminal charges.

Federal prosecutors urged the judge to sentence Waltz and Keeler to at least 10 months in prison to discourage similar crimes by others. Prosecutors described both men as wealthy with successful careers.

“None of this was enough for either defendant,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. “They wanted more, and they chose to commit crimes of opportunity — not economic necessity — to get what they wanted.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
JPS 3rd grader wins national art contest, vies for feature on Google
Biscuit found at Meridian Red Lobster.
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2022
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart

Latest News

FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Ohio counties awarded $650M in CVS, Walmart, Walgreens suit
Anderson's body was found burned in the desert off I-17, and his car was found burned in a...
‘I’m not sure if it’s a body or a mannequin’: 911 call adds mystery to body found burned in desert
Walmart made a deal with Paramount to offer the streaming service to its members.
Deal with Paramount gives Walmart+ members streaming perks
FILE - This image provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Antonio LaMotta, who is...
Man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot