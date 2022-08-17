Former JPD officer Anthony Fox sentenced to 5 years in beating death of George Robinson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson police officer Anthony Fox was sentenced Wednesday to serve 5 years in prison after the 2019 beating death of George Robinson.

On August 4, a jury found Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. Fox has been on trial since late July in connection with Robinson’s death.

Two other Jackson police officers, Lincoln Lampley and Desmond Barney, were cleared of murder charges in the 62-year-old’s death in May of last year.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Fox’s attorney called several character witnesses, including Clinton Police Chief Ford Hammond. He testified that Fox was “a perfect police officer” and that his city was “better and safer because of Anthony Fox.”

His mother, Mary Fox, who was also called as a character witness, stated that, “Over the years, [Anthony] really put himself into trying to mold his boys into becoming what he aspired them to be… to be productive citizens of the city.”

George Robinson’s sister took the stand as well. “My brother was a man, too,” she said. “I don’t think [the sentencing] should be a pat on the hand. I feel like everyone should serve the same time.”

Robinson died two days after contact with police during a manhunt for a murder suspect. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart ruled the death a homicide by blunt-force trauma.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.