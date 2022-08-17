‘Girls love football too’: It’s year two for AHSAA Flag Football

Flag Football year two in Alabama
Flag Football year two in Alabama(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hewitt-Trussville Huskies making history in 2021 winning the inaugural flag football season, and while that state championship trophy is in the case, the new season starts now.

Sixty girls are set to try out for the defending state champ flag football team.

“Girls love football too,” Head Coach Taylor Burt said.

The love of the game was enough for Gracie Reeves to try the state’s newest sport.

“To be honest, I didn’t know what a rusher was, or any of the positions were, I just wanted to pull some flags,” Reeves said.

But now this state champ has the knowledge.

“All the football games last year, I was like I play that position, I understand it now,” Reeves added.

She’s encouraging her classmates to join her this season.

“I was like y’all should come try out,” Reeves said.

“This is their fun sport, this is what they get to enjoy, which is what I think helped us be successful last year,” Burt added.

Plus having athletes like Reeves helps.

“Sometimes I’ll accidentally lay someone out,” Reeves said with a laugh.

That’s a penalty by the way.

“Gotta play rough if you want to win,” Reeves said!

Coach Burt is expecting more competition, more teams and more play calling in 2022.

“Hopefully this will be something that sticks around for a really long time,” Burt said.

Hewitt-Trussville starts their season September 13.

