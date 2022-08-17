Hattiesburg man given 12-plus years in federal prison on methamphetamine distribution rap

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and 5 years of supervised release Wednesday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in April 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, of Hattiesburg, Miss., and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

This led to the seizure of three pounds of 98-percent-pure methamphetamine.

In addition to the prison sentence, Roberts was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell On Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg, Miss. area.

“Don’t Tell On Me Bro” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations.

that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia Police Department.

It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.

