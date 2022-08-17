Local Corvette clubs gear up and hit the road

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Local Corvette lovers are making their way to the national museum of corvettes.

The Corvette Club of Meridian, Jackson, and New Orleans all met together this morning in the Queen City.

These sports car fanatics are driving together to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to visit the National Corvette Museum.

Club members love being able to ride together and discuss the cars that they know and love.

“Well, once you get a Corvette, you wanna talk corvettes with people who know corvettes, and a club is the best way to do it, and we have a strong, viable corvette club here in meridian they participate in several community events. They show up for parades most of the time. They are the highlight of any event that they’re in,” said Bo Hawkins the Liaison for the Corvette Club of Meridian.

These Corvette owners made the six-hour trek on August 17 to the museum in Kentucky.

