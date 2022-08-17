Mamie Chapman James

Mamie Chapman James
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mamie Chapman James will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Nanafalia Cemetery with Rev. Joe Littlepage officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home, Thursday from 12:30 P.M. until 1:30 P.M.

Ms. James, a former resident of Pennington and a current resident of Pelham went to Heaven on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. She was born December 3, 1928, in Sweet Water, Alabama to Carl and Willie F. Chapman.

Mamie enjoyed sewing, crocheting, working with her flowers, gardening, canning, and in addition to those hobbies she would spend hours searching for words in her word search books. She was an avid Alabama Fan, although from time to time she would agree to watch an Auburn game with her son, Lee and his family.

She is survived by her daughter, Faye Rolison (Jack) of Ripley; sons, Jimmy C. McDonald (Cynthia) of Thomasville; Roy A. McDonald of Thomasville; and H. Lee James (Tammy) of Pelham; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers: Greg McNider, Bradlee Rolison, Brian Ketchum, Justin Bates, Tommy Wilson, Mike McCamy, and Kenneth Parten.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

