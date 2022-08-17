Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald, 36, as an habitual offender on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. District Attorney Kassie Coleman in a news release said McDonald was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

During a 2-day trial, the DA submitted evidence of McDonald’s previous convictions for two counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer as the basis for habitual offender status.

The DA’s office said McDonald was arrested by the Meridian Police Department Jan. 1, 2018, for possession of a loaded firearm during the execution of a search warrant. He was indicted later that year but his trial was postponed due to subsequent indictments and delays related to the pandemic.

The news released stated McDonald is also under indictment for capital murder in the 2017 death of Tony Wilson and burglary of a dwelling. The DA said trials in those two cases are to be scheduled for a later date.

