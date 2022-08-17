MCC Women’s soccer wins preseason opener

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College had preseason soccer action as the women’s team took on Columbia State at home.

The first half of the game was all MCC as they quickly got on the board with an Ember Temple goal to give them an early 1-0 lead. Blessing Godson got multiple near goals throughout the first half as MCC was in control.

The Eagles would find the goal again eventually as Mary Ashley Cullpepper scored a goal off of an assist from Savannah Cunningham. Columbia State would keep it close in the second half as they scored two goals, but the Eagles were able to hang on and win 3-2.

MCC women’s soccer take this momentum and get ready for their opening game on the road against Southwest Tennessee Community College. Game will be on August 26th at 7:00 pm.

