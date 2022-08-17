Medical officials offer tips to parents still facing baby formula shortage

Parents still in search of baby formula amid shortage
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the formula shortage is easing up, some mothers are struggling to find formula for their newborns.

While grocery stores still have low inventory of formula, the director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Baptist Health East, Erica Hess, says planning is the best thing to do.

If you notice the formula you need is constantly out of stock, get with your pediatrician to see if there are other brands you can try.

“Several of the formula companies have put out kind of a guide, if you will, that identifies all of the different formulas that fall into that type,” said Hess.

Women’s and Children’s Services also has the resources to help mothers breastfeed if they are able.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says WIC is another great resource.

“Out local WIC program will work with that client individually to obtain a product or comparable product for that child,” Landers said.

Landers says WIC will also work with parents who are not with the local program to point them in the right direction for help.

You can go on Alabama department of Public Health’s website to find out if you are eligible for WIC and apply for the assistance

