MSU Meridian celebrates 50th anniversary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday marks half a century since Mississippi State University opened a campus in Meridian. It started in a room in MCC’s Ivy Hall, grew to a building on the campus and eventually to its own campus across College Drive, and then added a downtown campus.

MSU Meridian has had over 20,000 students in that time and has no plans to stop its outreach. The Meridian campus offers hundreds of classes, allowing students to obtain a great education close to home.

“Our purpose hasn’t changed. We came here as an outreach of Mississippi State to place (college) bound students in this region. Serving students of the region hasn’t changed, serving industry of the region hasn’t changed, But the way we do it has changed a little bit.”

MSU Meridian will host a formal anniversary celebration at Business After Hours, Thursday, Aug. 25, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the MSU Riley Center.

(WTOK)

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.