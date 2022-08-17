MSU Meridian celebrates 50th anniversary

MSU Meridian celebrates its 50th anniversary this month.
MSU Meridian celebrates its 50th anniversary this month.
By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday marks half a century since Mississippi State University opened a campus in Meridian. It started in a room in MCC’s Ivy Hall, grew to a building on the campus and eventually to its own campus across College Drive, and then added a downtown campus.

MSU Meridian has had over 20,000 students in that time and has no plans to stop its outreach. The Meridian campus offers hundreds of classes, allowing students to obtain a great education close to home.

MSU Meridian will host a formal anniversary celebration at Business After Hours, Thursday, Aug. 25, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the MSU Riley Center.

