Rod Hickman wins Senate 32 election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Noxubee County attorney Rod Hickman will be the next senator for District 32.

Unofficial results show Senator-elect Hickman defeated Minh Duong in Tuesday’s special election runoff.

District 32 includes all of Kemper, Winston and Noxubee Counties and part of Lauderdale County.

