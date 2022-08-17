Severe thunderstorms brings the risk for flash flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through this very busy week. Today we are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the entire viewing area. The threat remains low, but damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be attached to these storms. With all the heavy rainfall we have the potential for flash flooding. So, be sure to NEVER drive through any flooded roadways and be prepared to move to higher ground in the event a flash flood does occur.

The heat is still also a factor before showers and storms move into the area. We are expecting a high near 90 degrees today, but will feel a lot warmer with all the moisture in the air. High temperatures do cool down starting tomorrow. Upper 80s are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Stay safe and have multiple ways to stay updated with Storm Team 11 throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.