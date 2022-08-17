Total Pain Care team of the week: Clarkdale Volleyball

The Clarkdale Lady Bulldogs beat the West Lauderdale Lady Knights in all three sets to win at The Kingdom.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Carkdale Lady Bulldogs volleyball team.

The Lady Bulldogs swept the lady knights in all three sets to win on the road. The first set was all Clarkdale and the next two were super competitive but the lady bulldogs came out on top.

Congratulations to Clarkdale volleyball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week

