Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was transported to a hospital Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 59 south hydroplaned off the road.

A release from MHP said a trooper was responding to an “officer in need” call at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle left the highway.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

