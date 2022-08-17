VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by Jeep in front of home, suspect charged

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:24 AM CDT
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An off-duty Decatur Police officer was hit by a Jeep in front of his own home on Tuesday.

According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, the off-duty officer was at home on 11th Street Southeast when Gregory Martin Hill, 54, approached in a Jeep after 5 p.m. on August 16.

As the officer was approaching Hill’s Jeep to see if he needed assistance, Hill began to curse at the officer. Hill then backed out hitting another car and a mailbox before driving towards the officer in what police said seemed to be an attempt to run him over. In the attempt, Hill hit a tree.

While the officer was heading inside of his home to get his duty weapon and handcuffs, Hill got out of his Jeep and followed the officer onto his carport.

The officer’s wife, Sabrina Brown, shared a Facebook comment saying their two children were inside of the home.

Sabrina Brown
Sabrina Brown(Sabrina Brown)

Hill went back to his Jeep as the officer was coming back outside to detain him. The officer ordered Hill to get on the ground, but he refused. Hill then drove towards the officer again in his front yard, the officer started to fire multiple shots into the Jeep. In this alleged attempt, Hill managed to run over the officer’s legs and did not sustain any injuries from the gunfire.

New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect

The officer and a witness held Hill down until other officers arrived at the home to arrest him.

Hill has been charged with attempted murder and Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliot set Hill’s bond at $1,000,000 cash. According to officials Hill’s assault 2nd-degree charge is pending dismissal since it was upgraded.

If Hill were to post bond he will need to be under supervision by Morgan County Pre-Trial Supervisors; have no alcohol or firearms in his home or any of his vehicles; and can have no direct, indirect or electronic communication with the victim.

According to officials, the officer has been released and is at home recovering.

