City of Meridian works to preserve the Dentzel Carousel House

(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held it’s monthly meeting Tuesday morning and the city gave the Parks and Recreation Department the green light to apply for a preservation grant with the state.

The department said the grant would be used to repair and restore the Dentzel Carousel House in Highland Park.

Thomas Adams, the Parks and Recreation Director with the City of Meridian, said they are eager to get grant and make those much-needed improvements.

“We will be applying for the grant through the Mississippi Archives and History. It’s a preservation or restoration grant as I would say and that would help toward the restoration of the carousel along with some matching money things the city and the Parks and Recreation Department would have to come up with. So, all and all, we got some big plans for the carousel, and we look forward to taking on this challenge,” said Adams.

The Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grants are awarded to sites all around the state and the deadline to apply is September 30th.

With these grants, the city would cash match at least twenty percent and the grant will be paid on a reimbursable basis upon completion of the project.

News 11 will keep you updated as we learn more about the City of Meridian’s application status for the grant program.

