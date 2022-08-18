Clarke Co. food pantry pushing forward through supply shortage

Clarke County food pantry pushes on during supply shortage.
Clarke County food pantry pushes on during supply shortage.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group in Clarke County that is dedicated to helping the community still needs help with donations and fulfilling their calling.

“In a normal time, our room is completely full,” Director of CAN Bethany Morgan said.

Tough times have revealed themselves not only to those already in need, but also to those who help people. Clarke Assisting the Needy, also known as C.A.N., hands out bags of food

“What is concerning us is that we may run out of food before the end of the month and we don’t know when the Mississippi Food Network will be getting their food,” Morgan said.

They serve roughly 400 people a month. They prepare the grocery bags at the beginning of the week and pass them out on Thursday mornings.

“I have some great volunteers that help us. I have about 12 to 14 that help. They are very faithful at coming,” Morgan said.

Normally, these pallets and two additional rooms would be full of items to give away, and that’s what they’re trying to get back to.

“This week, we just got a shipment in. The only thing we got in was canned chicken, spaghetti sauce and sweet potatoes. That was the only thing that came in on the truck this time.,” Morgan explained. “We are just in a slump and need a little help. Us helping people and now we need a little help from other people.”

If you would like to donate money, food or time, you can contact Bethany Morgan at 601-776-6748 or mail them at P.O. Box 195, Quitman, MS. 39355. You can also visit their Facebook Page for more.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald as an habitual offender on a charge...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2022
The baby was left in a hot car for around five hours, deputies said.
Mother charged with murder after leaving child in a hot car, sheriff says
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 17, 2022

Latest News

Engineer at NCHS
Neshoba Central engineering students learn valuable lessons from an experienced engineer
Enterprise was in the Top 10 districts in the state in the areas of math and English/Language...
2021-22 MAAP results show growth exceeding, near pre-pandemic rates
A circuit court ruling states the Choctaw Co. Commission must build a new jail.
Court: “No just reason for delay” in building a new Choctaw County Jail
The Mississippi Department of Human Services announced the hiring of the Jones Walker law firm...
MDHS approves contract with firm to recoup millions in misspent welfare money