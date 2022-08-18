Clarke Co. food pantry pushing forward through supply shortage

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group in Clarke County that is dedicated to helping the community still needs help with donations and fulfilling their calling.

“In a normal time, our room is completely full,” Director of CAN Bethany Morgan said.

Tough times have revealed themselves not only to those already in need, but also to those who help people. Clarke Assisting the Needy, also known as C.A.N., hands out bags of food

“What is concerning us is that we may run out of food before the end of the month and we don’t know when the Mississippi Food Network will be getting their food,” Morgan said.

They serve roughly 400 people a month. They prepare the grocery bags at the beginning of the week and pass them out on Thursday mornings.

“I have some great volunteers that help us. I have about 12 to 14 that help. They are very faithful at coming,” Morgan said.

Normally, these pallets and two additional rooms would be full of items to give away, and that’s what they’re trying to get back to.

“This week, we just got a shipment in. The only thing we got in was canned chicken, spaghetti sauce and sweet potatoes. That was the only thing that came in on the truck this time.,” Morgan explained. “We are just in a slump and need a little help. Us helping people and now we need a little help from other people.”

If you would like to donate money, food or time, you can contact Bethany Morgan at 601-776-6748 or mail them at P.O. Box 195, Quitman, MS. 39355. You can also visit their Facebook Page for more.

