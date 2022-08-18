DeSoto County deputy shoots armed suspect during traffic stop, officials say

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting involving a deputy in DeSoto County.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

We are reaching out to MBI for more details.

