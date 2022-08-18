DeSoto County deputy shoots armed suspect during traffic stop, officials say

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting involving a deputy in DeSoto County.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

We are reaching out to MBI for more details.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald as an habitual offender on a charge...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2022
The baby was left in a hot car for around five hours, deputies said.
Mother charged with murder after leaving child in a hot car, sheriff says
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say

Latest News

City of Meridian works to preserve the Dentzel Carousel House
MSU Meridian celebrates 50th anniversary
MSU Meridian celebrates 50th anniversary
Tuscaloosa City Council approves alcohol license at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Tuscaloosa City Council approves alcohol license at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’