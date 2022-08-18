Funeral services for Kellie Winstead will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Trosper officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Kellie Winstead, age 51, of Meridian passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Following in her beloved Mother’s footsteps, Kellie’s greatest passion in life was her Nursing career. Her love of Nursing brought the greatest joy and fulfillment to her life.

Kellie graduated in May 1999 from Meridian Community College with an Associate’s Degree of Nursing and later decided to further her education/career by attending the University for Women in Livingston, AL where in 2015, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She worked very hard for this degree and was very proud of it as was her family of her.

During her career as a nurse, Kellie held prestigious roles in not only a local hospital here in her hometown of Meridian, but also in many hospitals across the south as she expanded her career when she joyfully decided to enter the world of travel nursing. She held positions in Grove Hill, AL, Andalusia, AL, Knoxville, TN and in Memphis, TN as well as others.

During her 23 year nursing career, Kellie gave her heart and soul to her profession in many roles. Some of these included being the Founder and Lead Implementer of Cardiac Classes for New Graduates and Tenured Nurses, being an Instructor for American Heart in ACLS, PALS and BLS, helping to implement EMR System at Rush Hospital, becoming IVCS Certified and Instructor, becoming ACLS and BLS certified, being Charge Nurse in Telemetry, Rehab/Swing-bed, and becoming Nurse Manager over 46 beds of Medical Surgical Patients/Pediatrics and Telemetry. She was also the Director over Med/Surg/Pediatrics.

Kellie was skillful, dependable, professional, and knowledgeable in her chosen career and loved her patients and co-workers that she worked with throughout the years. She will always be remembered by her family and friends as a loving, true-at-heart Registered Nurse who went above and beyond the call of duty!

Kellie had a laugh that truly ‘rang out’, a beautiful soul, a kind and gentle, loving heart and she was blessed with a secret that she kept well hidden from most people, and that was the gift of a beautiful singing voice. Kellie was one of a kind and will always be in our hearts. We miss her so already!

Survivors include her father, William “Sonny” Winstead; brother, Chris Winstead and Sister-in-law Summer Winstead; nephew, Kasen Winstead; numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Winstead.

Pall Bearers will be Chris Winstead, Jason Franklin, Ricky Presson, Erice Bell, Marty Watkins, and Stephen Shelby.

Online condolences may be expressed at roberbarhamffh.com

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:45 PM at the funeral home prior to service.

