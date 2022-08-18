MDHS hires new firm to handle recovery of welfare money

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services announced the hiring of the Jones Walker law firm to continue civil litigation and recovery of money believed to be misspent from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund. Thirty-eight parties have been named as defendants in the pending lawsuit.

The Mississippi State Personnel Board approved the hiring and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch approved the contract.

“While Brad Pigott initiated and prepared the original complaint in this case, we believe that Jones Walker is who we need to finish the process of getting to final judgment and recovery of funds. They have a deep bench and are well acquainted with complex electronic discovery platforms, which will be crucial in a case like this involving hundreds and thousands of documents. We look forward to working with the team at Jones Walker.”

Gov. Tate Reeves reacted to the news Thursday, saying in a statement that Jones Walker has ‘a well-known reputation for integrity’ and is capable of handling the magnitude of the case.

“They will vigorously pursue this case, wherever it leads. They will eagerly cooperate with those criminal investigators whose mission is to get truth and justice for the misconduct that occurred during the previous administration. And they will leave no stone unturned in the effort to recover misspent TANF funds. This work is just beginning, and it may take years, but we will follow the facts wherever they go and pursue it for as long as it takes. That is what the state has done since I took office, and we will continue to do it aggressively.”

MDHS said in a news release that the new contract allows MDHS to effectively represent Mississippi’s interests.

Read the MDHS news release here.

