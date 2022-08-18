MDHS hires new firm to handle recovery of welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services announced the hiring of the Jones Walker law firm to continue civil litigation and recovery of money believed to be misspent from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund. Thirty-eight parties have been named as defendants in the pending lawsuit.
The Mississippi State Personnel Board approved the hiring and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch approved the contract.
Gov. Tate Reeves reacted to the news Thursday, saying in a statement that Jones Walker has ‘a well-known reputation for integrity’ and is capable of handling the magnitude of the case.
MDHS said in a news release that the new contract allows MDHS to effectively represent Mississippi’s interests.
Read the MDHS news release here.
Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.