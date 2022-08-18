Meridian 13U baseball team advance to the championship in Babe Ruth World Series

The Meridian 13U All Star baseball team is competing in Glen Allen, VA in the Babe Ruth World Series.
The Meridian 13U All Star baseball team is competing in Glen Allen, VA in the Babe Ruth World Series.(Meridian 13U Team)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WTOK) - The Meridian 13U baseball team is advancing to the championship at the Babe Ruth World Series in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Meridian beat Oregon 3-0 on Thursday to advance to the championship.

Sullivan Reed was the winning pitcher in the game with 10 strikeouts and only two hits throughout six innings.

The 13U team had previously beat Ohio Valley and Glen Allen to advance.

They will be competing in the diamond bracket and will face off against the hosting team, Glen Allen at 10 A.M. on Friday.

