Mr. Robert D. Houston

Robert D. Houston
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Robert D. Houston will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Mr. Pleasant Baptist Church, Hwy 45 South with Rev. Robert Hopson officiating.  Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mr. Houston, 66, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

- - -

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Most Read

A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald as an habitual offender on a charge...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2022
The baby was left in a hot car for around five hours, deputies said.
Mother charged with murder after leaving child in a hot car, sheriff says
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say

Latest News

Students and teachers get creative adjusting to new learning spaces.
Clarkdale students, teachers navigate storm damage in new school year
Corvettes
Local Corvette clubs gear up and hit the road
Mamie Chapman James
August 17, 2022: Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, MSU Meridian talks about the 50th Anniversary of the school