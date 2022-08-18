Neshoba Central engineering students learn valuable lessons from an experienced engineer

Engineer at NCHS
Engineer at NCHS(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Engineering students from Neshoba Central High School learned a special lesson today as a guest speaker talked about what the engineering field is really like.

James Dunn, a designer and engineer here in Meridian, wanted these students to know the field is not all about the glitz and the glamour of making money.

He also says there is a huge need for both designers and people who make the designs happen.

Many students do not really think about the possibility of working on the technical side of things, according to Dunn.

“I just give them a heads up on what they should expect in the workforce and let them know that that you know maybe a four-year degree isn’t for everybody that what they’re doing here a two-year degree is just as good for their career as a four-year degree maybe even better if they’re not cut out for a four-year degree,” said Dunn.

The engineering program at Neshoba Central is working with students and trying to expose them to the multiple possibilities in the field.

