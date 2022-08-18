Court: “No just reason for delay” in building a new Choctaw County Jail

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - An order was filed Thursday in Choctaw County Circuit Court in a lawsuit brought by Sheriff Scott Lolley against the Choctaw County Commission. The Choctaw County Jail was closed in 2019 due to its poor condition. Since then, county inmates have been housed at jails in nearby counties. Lolley told News 11 in 2021 the cost was about $240,000 annually.

Both parties prevailed on certain points in the lawsuit but the crux of the ruling is that the Commission must build and maintain a jail.

Judge Charles Partin directed the Choctaw County Commission to “within forty-two days of this order or it otherwise becoming final, with all deliberate speed, to properly select a qualified jail architect and to select and obtain a suitable jail site. As soon as practicable after receiving jail plans and specifications, the defendants shall legally advertise and let bids for the construction of a jail in Choctaw County having not less than the sixty-four cells that the old jail contained.”

The judge’s order in its entirety appears below:

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.