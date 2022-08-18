Court: “No just reason for delay” in building a new Choctaw County Jail

A circuit court ruling states the Choctaw Co. Commission must build a new jail.
A circuit court ruling states the Choctaw Co. Commission must build a new jail.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - An order was filed Thursday in Choctaw County Circuit Court in a lawsuit brought by Sheriff Scott Lolley against the Choctaw County Commission. The Choctaw County Jail was closed in 2019 due to its poor condition. Since then, county inmates have been housed at jails in nearby counties. Lolley told News 11 in 2021 the cost was about $240,000 annually.

Both parties prevailed on certain points in the lawsuit but the crux of the ruling is that the Commission must build and maintain a jail.

Judge Charles Partin directed the Choctaw County Commission to “within forty-two days of this order or it otherwise becoming final, with all deliberate speed, to properly select a qualified jail architect and to select and obtain a suitable jail site. As soon as practicable after receiving jail plans and specifications, the defendants shall legally advertise and let bids for the construction of a jail in Choctaw County having not less than the sixty-four cells that the old jail contained.”

The judge’s order in its entirety appears below:

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald as an habitual offender on a charge...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2022
The baby was left in a hot car for around five hours, deputies said.
Mother charged with murder after leaving child in a hot car, sheriff says
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 17, 2022

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Human Services announced the hiring of the Jones Walker law firm...
MDHS approves contract with firm to recoup millions in misspent welfare money
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
5 day rain forecast
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
DeSoto County deputy shoots armed suspect during traffic stop, officials say