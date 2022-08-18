Quitman pitcher and shortstop signs to continue baseball career

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Recent Quitman graduate, J.C. Robinson signed to continue his athletic and academic career with Coastal Alabama Community College.

Robinson had originally intended on playing baseball at East Central but he will now head to Monroeville to be with the Sun Chiefs on a scholarship.

“Well in the beginning I thought my dream came to an end cause of some stuff that came up but God took it in his hands and made it the way I wanted it to happen,” said Robinson.

“I’m proud of J.C. and his family, this is a special day for the,” said head baseball coach Eric Johnson. “This is something he has worked really hard on. He’s come day in and day out and gave us everything he had, on and off the field. It was a big part of what we were able to accomplish this year. But it was a goal we had promised our kids when we got here. That we would put them in every position to have a chance to succeed at the next level. Have a chance to go play and continue their education.”

The pitcher and shortstop was named first team all district 4A and was also voted team MVP. He had 79 strikeouts and pitched 62 innings. Robinson had a .409 batting average and a 1.52 ERA.

This is the first time a panther baseball has signed to continue playing at the next level but coach Johnson and J.C. are just excited that it’s just the beginning.

Robinson said, “Just getting better and seeing how it is in the college level. Just seeing if I like it. Because people says it’s a lot different than high school.”

“As I always tell our kids, we’re student athletes first and we’ve got to get what we need to do first in the classroom and it carries over to the baseball field,” said Johnson. “J.C. is a prime example of doing what he needs to do on and off the field. These opportunities don’t come everyday. And we’re grateful and we appreciate those when they do and we’re always working to try to get our kids to be successful.”

Robinson will head to Alabama on Sunday to begin his new chapter with the Sun Chiefs.

