Rockets feel comfortable with the program they’ve established to build off last season

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets have big shoes to fill after a season in the history books. But they feel confident in the program they have built to lead them to another successful run.

The Rockets went undefeated in the regular season and then fell short of what would have been their second state championship appearance after losing to West Point, in the north state championship game.

Neshoba Central did see almost 10 seniors from last season sign to take their talents to the next level. So they did lose a lot of talent but that is no worry for head coach Patrick Schoolar.

“We’re just young,” said coach Schoolar. “But we’re going to be fine. These guys- I think we’re a program now. These guys step up and play. I know it’s kind of cliché -ish but next up mentality. So we’ll be fine.”

Senior wide receiver Elijah Ruffin said, “Well we’ve done built a football program now so like when we lose people we can replace them. People ready to step up and do the next job.”

The wide receiver core is going to be one group that has to step up this season. The Rockets were able to throw the ball during the 2022 season more than they had ever done before.

But the other big shoes to fill are in the quarterback slot. The former starter, Eli Anderson, did graduate and is currently at EMCC. But the Rockets have sophomore Will Williams ready to take over. Williams is even rocking the number 10 jersey just like Anderson did.

Coach Schoolar said, “Big shoes to fill. Will Williams, sophomore, got a lot of spirit in him so and he’s going to make mistakes like most of them will but he’s going to be fine. I think we’ll try to do things that fit his skill set and we’ll see what he can do.”

“He’s young but like he got similarity like they [Eli and Will] like to throw it on a rope but like we’ve been practicing all summer throwing and getting that chemistry down so we’re going to be okay. We just gotta be poised in pressure and in the pocket,” said Ruffin.

The Rockets will travel to Northwest Rankin on Friday for their jamboree and then they will travel to Olive Branch next Friday to kick off the new season.

