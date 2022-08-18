Tornadoes are ready for a new season even with a tough schedule ahead

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Tornadoes have work to do before week one.

Their opening jamboree against _ will put their new team to the test.

Phildelphia only has six seniors on their roster but they did not lose a ton of talent from the 2021 season. One guy they did lose was their starting quarterback so that it the biggest job to fill.

Head coach David Frey said, “They are. We have a bunch of young ones. Have a couple receivers that’s stepping up you know last year we ran a bunch of tight end stuff so now we’re going back to the spread. We have speed so we’re going to use the speed against everybody.”

So far it’s junior Dee Burnside who is stepping into that QB role. Coach Frey is hoping to see him as a dual threat guy since he can run and throw the ball effectively.

“Experience is there and it helps a lot to be able to handle pressure,” said senior defensive end Austin Donald.

Senior wide receiver Darius Grady said, “I think we’re ready. Just have to do some more practicing but i think we’re ready though.”

The Tornadoes do have a tough schedule ahead of them but coach Frey did that on purpose. He wants to put his guys to the test. They will take on Noxubee County in week one next Friday.

