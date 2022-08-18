Umbrella weather remains in the forecast

5 day rain forecast
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday! Today brought us some early morning rain showers. We can expect on and off again showers all throughout the day today. Some scattered showers could be very heavy. So, today we still have a low potential for flash flooding. Most of us are staying dry and clear before more rain showers move into the area tomorrow. Rain chances stick around for the next several days.

Overcast skies dominate the area bringing us cooler high temperatures. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s as we head into the weekend.

