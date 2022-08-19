2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

By Chancelor Winn and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

Regardless of development, it won't threaten our area
We’re watching the Tropics for possible development
Court orders new jail to be built in Choctaw County, Ala.
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say
