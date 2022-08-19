2022 Third Thursday season ends on high note

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People gathered at Dumont Plaza for the final Third Thursday of the year to socialize and enjoy good weather and great music.

Stone Senate rocked the stage with original tunes. The group’s drummer, David Zettler, hails from Meridian.

Stone Senate entertained at Meridian's Third Thursday. (WTOK)

Food trucks lined the streets to offer a taste of some of the best food you’ll find in town. Handmade jewelry by The Gypsy’s Moon was also featured.

Third Thursday is set to return next spring, brought to you by Meridian Council for the Arts.

