2022 Third Thursday season ends on high note

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People gathered at Dumont Plaza for the final Third Thursday of the year to socialize and enjoy good weather and great music.

Stone Senate rocked the stage with original tunes. The group’s drummer, David Zettler, hails from Meridian.

Stone Senate entertained at Meridian's Third Thursday.
Stone Senate entertained at Meridian's Third Thursday.(WTOK)

Food trucks lined the streets to offer a taste of some of the best food you’ll find in town. Handmade jewelry by The Gypsy’s Moon was also featured.

Third Thursday is set to return next spring, brought to you by Meridian Council for the Arts.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald as an habitual offender on a charge...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation cancelled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Aug. 18 for...
UPDATE: Endangered/Missing Child Alert cancelled for Jasper County 9-year-old
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found two umbilical cords a month apart in luggage coming...
Human umbilical cords found in luggage at New Orleans airport, CBP says

Latest News

Highs in the upper 80s for the weekend
Wet weather continues for the weekend
Third Thursday in Meridian
Third Thursday in Meridian
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
2021-2022 MAAP test results show progress
2021-2022 MAAP test results show progress