Authorities identify man involved in shooting with Capitol Police in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has identified the person involved in a shooting with Capitol Police in Jackson.

MBI says on August 14, 30-year-old Sinatra Rakim Jordan was pulled over for a traffic stop on 302 Lamar Street.

According to MBI, Jordan is charged with disregard for traffic device, careless driving, driving while license suspended, and felony fleeing.

Jordan had a 38-year-old female passenger in the vehicle, but her name has not been released.

It is not clear if Jordan or the female passenger was the one shot by Capitol Police.

MBI will be the primary agency investigating the incident.

